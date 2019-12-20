One year on: Sudan celebrates uprising anniversary

Hundreds of thousands of Sudanese take to the streets to mark the one-year anniversary since the beginning of the uprising. The movement led to the ouster of Omar al-Bashir. Also, Cameroon’s lawmakers pass a bill granting more power to the country’s two Anglophone regions. If the Senate approves the bill, the two regions would be able to develop their own education and justice policies. And Algeria has sworn in its new president. But with only 40 percent of registered voters taking part in last week’s election, gaining the country’s trust will be an uphill battle for Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

