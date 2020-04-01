Ongoing Coronavirus lockdown in Italy grows fear of unrest | DW News

Governments around the world are scrambling to find ways to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Many have imposed restrictions on people’s movements.

Italy is in it’s fourth week of a strict nationwide lockdown. While this might be helping in the fight against the Coronavirus, It is also bringing the country’s economy to its knees. With people losing their jobs and their earnings, fears are mounting that in Italy dissatisfaction could quickly turn into unrest.

