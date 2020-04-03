Online gamblers target amateur Swedish football team

Even practice games have now been cancelled in the Swedish lower divisions.

The shutdown of football across much of the world has left the $50bn online betting industry with a big gap to fill.

It has led to a focus on any matches gamblers can find but has also meant unwanted attention and even death threats, for a lower league amateur team in Sweden.

Al Jazeera’s Paul Rhys reports from Svedala, Sweden.

