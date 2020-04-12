Share
OPEC+ agree to record oil-production cut

54 mins ago

Demand for oil has plummeted amid the coronavirus crisis – and with it the price per barrel.
In response OPEC, Russia and other oil-producing nations have reached a deal to reduce production by around 10 million barrels a day in May and June.

