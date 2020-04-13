OPEC+ approves historic oil deal amid coronavirus pandemic

The world’s largest oil producers have agreed to the biggest output cut in history.

Prices rose on the news, but gains were limited because of doubts the move will be enough to stabilise energy markets ravaged by coronavirus.

Al Jazeera’s Charlotte Bellis reports. Alejandro Barbajosa, vice president of crude for Argus Media, a price reporting agency for the energy industry joins us from Tokyo to discuss the latest updates.

