-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
OPEC+ approves historic oil deal amid coronavirus pandemic
The world’s largest oil producers have agreed to the biggest output cut in history.
Prices rose on the news, but gains were limited because of doubts the move will be enough to stabilise energy markets ravaged by coronavirus.
Al Jazeera’s Charlotte Bellis reports. Alejandro Barbajosa, vice president of crude for Argus Media, a price reporting agency for the energy industry joins us from Tokyo to discuss the latest updates.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#OPEC #OilCuts #AljazeeraEnglish