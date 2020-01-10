Open Mode Festival: Young creative minds lay foundations for eco-responsible fashion

They’re between 19 and 30 years old and are determined to do things differently. They don’t advertise in magazines, and don’t even sell their clothes in boutiques – although they might make an exception for a pop-up shop! An impressive crop of young fashion designers recently came together to exhibit their creations at the third edition of the Open Mode Festival, at Paris’s Grande Halle de la Villette. So what do this new generation of designers want? Here’s a clue: eco-responsible fashion is centre stage!

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en