Opening statements begin in Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault trial

The time has come for the opening arguments in Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial in New York City. This, a day after his lawyers said they’d use many emails to show that some of the women allegedly assaulted by Weinstein later bragged about having an affair with him. This is the case that started the #MeToo movement. Alison Sargent reports.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en