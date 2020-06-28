Share
Opposition leader Chakwera wins Malawiâ€™s presidential election re-run

22 hours ago

Malawi’s opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera won this week’s presidential election re-run with 58.57 percent of the vote, the electoral commission said Saturday.

