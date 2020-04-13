-
Osaka”s “Corona Hotel” stands behind their name despite negative associations with pandemic
The Corona Hotel in Osaka appeared quiet and empty for the past few weeks as footage released on Monday shows, amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
Hotel Public Relations representative Kohei Fuji explained that “since the outbreak of the coronavirus, we have received some comments from customers that the name of the hotel is bad luck, or is there anything connected with corona, coronavirus and corona hotel? Such comments we received.”
The complex is located near the bustling Shin-Osaka Station, a transport hub for Western Japan, where it has been operating for 50 years, Fuji said. “Customers are remembering the name as a gate of Shin-Osaka, so we have now a feeling to be proud of the name itself, and we are surely not thinking about changing the name in the future,” he added.
The workers received some negative comments asking if the name of the hotel was related to the novel coronavirus, however, Fuji takes a chance to stay positive. “Although the coronavirus was widespread and we received various negative comments, we had a lot of customers who supported us,” he added. “This opportunity will allow us to continue to operate with a positive attitude,” he concluded.
Two receptionists worked at the lobby answering phone calls behind a plastic makeshift protector with instructions to keep coronavirus measures.
According to Johns Hopkins University compiled data, Japan has recorded 7,370 cases of infected by coronavirus with 123 fatalities as of Sunday.
