Oscars: Academy under fire again over lack of diversity

55 mins ago

The 92nd Academy Awards ceremony will take place later on Sunday.
This year, a lack of racial and gender diversity in the nominations has caused an outcry.
It is reminiscent of 2015 and 2016 when the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite trended on twitter.
Al Jazeera’s Rob Reynolds reports from Los Angeles.

