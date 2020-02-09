Oscars: Academy under fire again over lack of diversity

The 92nd Academy Awards ceremony will take place later on Sunday.

This year, a lack of racial and gender diversity in the nominations has caused an outcry.

It is reminiscent of 2015 and 2016 when the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite trended on twitter.

Al Jazeera’s Rob Reynolds reports from Los Angeles.

