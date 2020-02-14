-
Oscars So White: Does Hollywood ignore black talent? | The Stream
In “They’ve Gotta Have Us,” a three-part documentary series now available on Netflix, British photographer Simon Frederick examines the pivotal moments in black film history that paved the way for today’s African American and Black British creatives to achieve mainstream success.
Featuring interviews with Harry Belafonte, Diahann Carroll, John Singleton, David Oyelowo and others, Frederick traces the evolution of black representation in film and captures the struggles of black actors, producers and directors to change Hollywood’s characterisations of black people away from simple stereotypes.
In this episode, we’ll look at modern black representation in film and the challenges black creatives face in the industry. We’ll also discuss why recognition from major awards organisations like the Oscars and BAFTAs don’t reflect the increasingly diverse casting of Hollywood movies.
