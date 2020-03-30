Share
‘Our lives under lockdown’: How the French are dealing with social isolation

2 hours ago

From keeping fit, to learning new skills like cooking or playing the guitar, with France under lockdown since March 17, France 24 spoke to people across the country to find out how they are coping with being confined to their homes amid the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

