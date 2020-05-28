-
Renault in crisis: Carmaker cuts 15,000 jobs worldwide to save 2 billion euros - 19 hours ago
Four days a week: Push for shorter morning week gets boost from New Zealand PM - 19 hours ago
Trump takes on Twitter: US president moves to curtail legal immunity for big tech - 19 hours ago
Polling Europe: Euronews survey shows public divided on pace of reopening - 19 hours ago
Reopening Europe: France and UK move to ease more lockdown restrictions - 19 hours ago
Coronavirus latest: French carmaker Renault to cut thousands of jobs - 19 hours ago
Coronavirus: Scotland begins to ease out of lockdown – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 20 hours ago
Hundreds of Pakistan children under 10 in Sindh with COVID-19 - 21 hours ago
Trump escalates Twitter, social media war after fact-check move - 21 hours ago
George Floyd: Protests over deadly arrest rock US’s Minneapolis - 21 hours ago
Our spring wildlife webcams live! 🐤🦊🐿 – Thu 28 May – Springwatch – BBC
Watch our live wildlife camera streams from Springwatch 2020, bringing you nature scenes from across the UK. We are live 24 hours a day on bbc.co.uk/springwatch, watch here from 12pm each day.
