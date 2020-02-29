Outrage as same-sex couple effigy was burned in Croatia

Croatia’s president and activists on Monday expressed outrage at a burning of an effigy showing a same-sex couple with their child during a carnival in the south of the country.

The incident occurred during the festivities on Sunday in the southern town of Imotski.

A large effigy showing two men kissing was torched in front of cheering festival goers.

