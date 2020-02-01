Outrage as US rolls back landmine ban

The US has rolled-back restrictions on the use of landmines, which have been banned by more than 100 countries.

Arms control proponents have been quick to criticise the move, which will allow the use of anti-personnel landmines in “exceptional circumstances”.

Al Jazeera’s Andrew Chappelle has more.

