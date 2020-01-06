Outrage over attacks on students in India | DW News

On Sunday, serious clashes broke out at India’s elite Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi. Students and teachers at the prestigious JNU were attacked by masked assailants wielding sticks and iron rods. Police were eventually deployed on campus to try and keep the peace. They say the incident was a clash between rival student groups. But students and India’s opposition parties are blaming a student group linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling BJP. The BJP in turn has refuted the charges. The violence has shocked many in India, with students around the country holding protests in solidarity with victims of the attack.

