-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Outrage over attacks on students in India | DW News
On Sunday, serious clashes broke out at India’s elite Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi. Students and teachers at the prestigious JNU were attacked by masked assailants wielding sticks and iron rods. Police were eventually deployed on campus to try and keep the peace. They say the incident was a clash between rival student groups. But students and India’s opposition parties are blaming a student group linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling BJP. The BJP in turn has refuted the charges. The violence has shocked many in India, with students around the country holding protests in solidarity with victims of the attack.
Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1
For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/
Follow DW on social media:
►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/
►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews
►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/
Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle
#JNU