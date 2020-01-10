Share
0 0 0 0

Outrage over reports EU-funding linked to forced labour in Eritrea

32 mins ago

The EU Commission said that it was aware that conscripts were used for the road project – but that Brussels funded only material and equipment, not labour.…
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/01/10/outrage-over-reports-eu-funding-linked-to-forced-labour-in-eritrea

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live

Leave a Comment