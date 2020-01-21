-
Oxfam India CEO Behar: Inequality in India is ‘absolutely obscene’ | DW News
Inequality is increasing around the world, but it’s mostly coming at the cost of women and girls. That’s the message in a report on inequality from the charity Oxfam. The report highlights for instance the amount of unpaid work women and girls do around the world: 12.5 billion hours spent each day cooking, cleaning and looking after children and the elderly. More specifically in the case of India, earlier Oxfam research has shown that unpaid work by women looking after their homes and children is worth 3.1 percent of India’s GDP. While many women in India are unable to join the paid workforce, even for those who do, cultural factors remain a daily challenge. In Davos, DW’s Janelle Dumalaon discussed the problem of inequality in India with Oxfam India CEO Amitabh Behar.
