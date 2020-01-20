Oxfam warns of widening gap between rich and poor

The world’s billionaires have more money than 60% of the world’s population, says Oxfam’s annual report on global inequality. It said poor women and girls were at the bottom of the scale, putting in “12.5 billion hours of unpaid care work each and every day,” estimated to be worth at least $10.8 trillion a year. James Wilson reports.

