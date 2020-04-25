-
Oxford university begins testing possible COVID-19 vaccine on humans
A team at Britain’s Oxford University dosed the first volunteers in a trial of their vaccine – called “ChAdOx1 nCoV-19” – while Italy’s ReiThera, Germany’s Leukocare and Belgium’s Univercells said they were working together on another potential shot and aimed to start trials in a few months.
Dr Bob Arnot is a Medical Doctor and Former Chief Medical Correspondent at NBC news.
He joins us on Skype from Stowe, Vermont.
