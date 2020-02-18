Pablo Escobar’s victims seek to end narco-tourism | DW Stories

Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar was once one of the world’s most dangerous criminals. Yet nearly 30 years after his death people continue to romanticize his lifestyle and make money out of the brutal legacy of his Medellin Cartel with narco-tourism. Now though, as DW’s Nicole Frölich reports, the families of Escobar’s many victims have decided to take action.

