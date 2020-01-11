-
Pakistan: 15 killed, 20 injured in blast at Quetta mosque
At least 15 were killed and 20 others injured after a deadly explosion rocked a mosque during evening prayers in Quetta on Friday.
“As you know a very sad incident happened today, as a result the death toll is 15 and 19 are injured. It is little early to say but it looks like a suicide blast.” Zia Langove, Balochistan Home Minister said to the press.
“We are not scared or feared of these attacks and we know very well how to defend our people and country, for that our security forces and politicians are in the field and we will defeat them,” he added.
A heavy presence of security forces and ambulance vehicles were seen at the site.
Those injured were transported to nearby hospitals, while media reports say a senior police official was among those killed in the bombing.
