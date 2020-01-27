Pakistan arrests prominent Pashtun rights activist

An ethnic minority leader in Pakistan who has led protests against the powerful military has been arrested.

Manzoor Pashteen heads the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (Pashtun Protection Movement or PTM) which accuses armed forces of rights abuses in the tribal areas along the border with Afghanistan.

The army has cracked down on armed groups there including the Pakistani Taliban.

Pashteen faces charges including sedition and inciting violence, according to local police.

Al Jazeera’s Kamal Hyder reports from Islamabad.

