Pakistan: At least 2 killed, 14 injured in Quetta explosion

At least two people were killed, with 14 more injured, after a bomb exploded near Pakistani security forces vehicle, in Quetta on Tuesday.

The bomb was attached to a motorcycle and blew up when the security forces vehicle was passing by, according to police quoted in media.

Heavy presence of security forces was seen at the site. Those injured were seen being transported on stretches through the hospital’s corridors.

The investigation is ongoing.

