Pakistan: At least 7 killed and dozens injured in suicide attack in Quetta

At least 7 people died and over 30 people got injured in a suicide attack in the city of Quetta on Monday.

The suicide blast occurred near Quetta press club where a religious rally had just taken place.

“We believe the target was the rally, there was nothing more in the venue, the rally had ended and protesters were busy in prayers, there was no other target except the rally,” Said Police General Inspector Abdul Razzaq at the scene.

Razzaq praised the prompt action of the Quetta police, where three officers were amongst the dead in the attack.

“It was a great action by our people as they bravely stopped (the terrorist). First, by identifying him as a suspect and then by not allowing him to reach his target and by sacrificing their lives our soldiers stopped him,” added Police General Inspector Razzaq.

All the casualties were taken to Quetta’s main government hospital as investigations continue. No groups have claimed responsibility for the attack thus far.

