Pakistan beat Sri Lanka to win first home Test series in 13 years

The deadly attack on Sri Lanka’s team bus in Lahore in 2009 had left Pakistan without Test cricket on home soil for long.

But Sri Lanka finally returned to Pakistan and on Monday Pakistan sealed their first Test win at home in more than 13 years.

Al Jazeera’s Sohail Malik reports.

