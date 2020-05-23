-
Muslims worldwide begin celebrating Eid al-Fitr under Covid-19 restrictions - 2 hours ago
-
Israel’s PM Netanyahu faces opening of corruption trial in Jerusalem - 2 hours ago
-
Coronavirus: Business is booming for Spain’s coffin makers | Focus on Europe - 2 hours ago
-
Brazil’s Indigenous tribes: COVID-19 spreading in Amazon region - 3 hours ago
-
‘We have to resist’: Hundreds in Hong Kong protest China’s proposed security measures for city - 3 hours ago
-
Israel’s PM Netanyahu, unbeaten in elections, goes on trial - 3 hours ago
-
Coronavirus: Dominic Cummings new allegations – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 4 hours ago
-
Brazil overtakes Russia to become No 2 in world for virus cases - 4 hours ago
-
LIVE from outside Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque as Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr - 5 hours ago
-
Live from outside Tehran mosque as Eid al-Fitr celebrations take place - 5 hours ago
Pakistan: Families identify deceased, retrieve corpses after plane crash kills 97
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Relatives of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-8303, which crashed on Friday afternoon attempted to identify the corpses of their loved ones in Karachi’s Edhi morgues on Saturday.
Pakistan resumed some domestic flights just last week, after shutting down passenger travel, as many countries have done, during the coronavirus outbreak. The crash occurred whilst many Pakistanis returned home to be reunited with their families after lockdown and for Eid celebrations.
“After two months of lockdown when flight operations resumed, she wanted to return to Karachi, we are still in shock,” said one weeping family member at the morgue to identify a loved one.
The total death toll from the flight is now at 97, making it the third most lethal aviation disaster in Pakistan’s history.
Some of the corpses of the deceased have been released to family members after successful DNA testing. The local health department announced that 50 corpses at the hospital have yet to be identified, but 16 bodies had already been confirmed.
Video ID:
20200523-014
Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly