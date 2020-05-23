Pakistan: Families identify deceased, retrieve corpses after plane crash kills 97

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Relatives of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-8303, which crashed on Friday afternoon attempted to identify the corpses of their loved ones in Karachi’s Edhi morgues on Saturday.

Pakistan resumed some domestic flights just last week, after shutting down passenger travel, as many countries have done, during the coronavirus outbreak. The crash occurred whilst many Pakistanis returned home to be reunited with their families after lockdown and for Eid celebrations.

“After two months of lockdown when flight operations resumed, she wanted to return to Karachi, we are still in shock,” said one weeping family member at the morgue to identify a loved one.

The total death toll from the flight is now at 97, making it the third most lethal aviation disaster in Pakistan’s history.

Some of the corpses of the deceased have been released to family members after successful DNA testing. The local health department announced that 50 corpses at the hospital have yet to be identified, but 16 bodies had already been confirmed.

