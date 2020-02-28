-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Pakistan: Islamabad pharmacy gives away face masks amid price spike
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
A pharmacy in Islamabad distributed free face masks following a sudden price spike as the coronavirus outbreak raised the demand.
Footage filmed on Thursday shows customers queuing to get their hands on the giveaway masks after getting registered at the store using their national IDs.
According to the latest reports by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), at least 82,000 people have been infected with the COVID-19 so far and over 2,800 people have died.
Video ID: 20200227-076
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200227-076
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly