Pakistan: Islamabad pharmacy gives away face masks amid price spike

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A pharmacy in Islamabad distributed free face masks following a sudden price spike as the coronavirus outbreak raised the demand.

Footage filmed on Thursday shows customers queuing to get their hands on the giveaway masks after getting registered at the store using their national IDs.

According to the latest reports by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), at least 82,000 people have been infected with the COVID-19 so far and over 2,800 people have died.

Video ID: 20200227-076

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200227-076

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly