Pakistan: Islamabad protest decries Israel-UAE treaty
Hundreds of protesters marched in the streets of Islamabad on Friday to denounce a recent treaty establishing diplomatic ties between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel.
The march was organised by Pakistan’s Shia Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) political party, a Pakistani Shiite political organisation advocating for Shia-Sunni unity and the implementation of an Islamic state.
Protesters burned US and Israeli flags and held messages in support of Palestine as they gathered in groups and walked through the capital city.
The Israel-UAE treaty, announced last week, is set to establish diplomatic ties between the two countries, triggering a severe backlash in parts of the Arab world, Pakistan and Iran.
