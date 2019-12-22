Pakistan: Jamaat-e-Islami leader calls on PM Khan to resign over Kashmir

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The leader of Pakistan’s Jamaat-e-Islami party Sirajul Haq demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan at a rally in Islamabad on Sunday. Thousands of Haq’s supporters joined the protest over the government’s handling of the Kashmir issue.

“If you [Imran Khan] cannot lead the nation, if you cannot accept change and if you cannot respond to the call of [Kashmir’s] mothers, sisters and daughters then you have to quit from power. There are people who can defend Pakistan well and can liberate Kashmir too,” said Haq, speaking from stage at the rally.

The Jamaat-e-Islami chief also accused Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of turning Indian Kashmir into ‘a prison like Guantanamo Bay.’

Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir has been in lockdown since August, after the Indian government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi stripped the region of its autonomous status.

