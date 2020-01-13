Pakistan: Lahore protesters condemn Soleimani killing

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Thousands of people protested in Lahore on Saturday against the US killing of Iranian Quds Force General Qasem Soleimani.

Protesters were seen burning US and Israeli flags. Protesters reportedly marched from Lahore’s WAPDA (Water and Power Development Authority) House towards the city’s Press Club, not far from the US Consulate. Protesters were seen holding pictures of Soleimani, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khomeini.

Soleimani and Mohammed Ali Ebrahimi were killed in a US drone strike near Baghdad’s airport last week, prompting retaliatory missile strikes in two US base in Iraq on Wednesday.

