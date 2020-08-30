-
Montenegro: President Djukanovic votes in parliamentary election - 4 hours ago
-
The oldest married couple in the world is from Quito and has been together for 79 years - 4 hours ago
-
Bahrain: Dozens attend Ashura commemoration in Karbabad - 4 hours ago
-
Belarus: Thousands of women stage anti-Lukashenko protest in central Minsk - 4 hours ago
-
Poland: Pro-LGBT “Equality March” met with counter-protesters in Krakow - 4 hours ago
-
Italy: Arrival of hundreds of migrants met with protest in Lampedusa - 5 hours ago
-
Pakistan: People slept on roofs, we have nothing to eat – Karachi residents on severe flooding - 5 hours ago
-
Germany: Berlin rally calls for an end to COVID-19 restrictions - 5 hours ago
-
Montenegro: Voters cast ballots in parliamentary election - 5 hours ago
-
USA: Los Angeles residents react to death of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman - 5 hours ago
Pakistan: People slept on roofs, we have nothing to eat – Karachi residents on severe flooding
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Karachi has been hit by the heaviest flooding in almost a century, leaving dozens dead and thousands of structures damaged. Locals shared their experience of surviving in the flooded area without basic necessities, Friday.
“People were forced to spend the night on the roofs of their houses. We had nothing to eat,” said resident Sabir Ali. People added that some houses were looted as many of the residents had to flee to their relatives.
Another resident praised the army’s efforts to help the affected while complaining about the lack of support offered by the local administration.
Severe monsoon rains have been hitting parts of Pakistan for several days in a row.
Video ID: 20200828-064
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200828-064
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly