Pakistan: People slept on roofs, we have nothing to eat – Karachi residents on severe flooding

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Karachi has been hit by the heaviest flooding in almost a century, leaving dozens dead and thousands of structures damaged. Locals shared their experience of surviving in the flooded area without basic necessities, Friday.

“People were forced to spend the night on the roofs of their houses. We had nothing to eat,” said resident Sabir Ali. People added that some houses were looted as many of the residents had to flee to their relatives.

Another resident praised the army’s efforts to help the affected while complaining about the lack of support offered by the local administration.

Severe monsoon rains have been hitting parts of Pakistan for several days in a row.

Video ID: 20200828-064

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200828-064

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly