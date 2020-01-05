Pakistan: Shia community march on US consulate over Soleimani death

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Shia Muslims held a massive protest in front of the US consulate in Karachi on Sunday, over the assassination of Iranian Quds Force General Qasem Soleimani in a US airstrike.

Thousands of demonstrators chanted slogans and marched with pictures of Soleimani. Some children sat on US and Israeli flags.

Member of the Shia Ulema Council, Allama Syed Shehanshah, said that “this rally is against America’s brutal and criminal act, this act is also violation of international laws.”

Protesters also attempted to push back through the police cordon and climb over the containers put in place to protect the US consulate.

According to reports, the police succeeded in preventing demonstrators from crossing the barricades.

Soleimani and the deputy leader of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Mohammed Ali Ebrahimi, also known as Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, were killed by a US airstrike on Friday near Baghdad’s airport in Iraq. The assassination has raised tensions in the Middle East.

