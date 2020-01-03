Pakistan: Soleimani killing sparks outrage among Shia community

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The killing of Iranian Quds Force General Qasem Soleimani provoked the ire of Islamabad’s Shia community on Friday.

The event was organised by two Shia groups: Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) and the Imamia Student Organisation (ISO).

Protesters burnt mock coffins draped with US flags and chanted against the US, Israel and Saudi Arabia.

In an interview, MWM leader Agha Syed Ali Rizvi said ”anywhere if there are followers of Qasem Sulaimani, God willing, they will kill the terrorists there.”

Soleimani and the deputy leader of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Mohammed Ali Ebrahimi, also known as Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and other Iran-backed militia leaders were killed in a US airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport in the early hours of Friday morning.

The Quds Force leader was regarded as the second most powerful figure in Iran after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The Pentagon released a statement confirming the US had carried out the airstrike at the order of US President Donald Trump, calling it a “decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad.” Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said “severe revenge awaits the criminals” behind the attack.

