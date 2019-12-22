Share
Pakistan university lecturer sentenced to death for blasphemy | DW News

A court in Pakistan has sentenced a former university lecturer to death for blasphemy. Junaid Hafeez was accused of making social media posts insulting Islam when he was a university lecturer in 2013. Prosecution lawyers celebrated the verdict by handing out sweets in the courtroom. The trial took place in Multan, a city in central Pakistan. Junaid Hafeez’s lawyer denounced the decision.
