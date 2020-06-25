-
Global infections rise: WHO predicts worldwide tally to reach 10 million within a week - 9 hours ago
Poland election: Voters head to the polls to elect a new president on Sunday - 9 hours ago
US troops in Europe: Trump says thousands will pull out from operations in Germany - 9 hours ago
Kosovo president accused: Hashim Thaci accused of war crimes during Kosovo’s battle for independence - 9 hours ago
Germany new outbreak: New restrictions imposed in Gütersloh after local flare-up - 9 hours ago
Qantas to axe 6,000 jobs as part of €9 billion pandemic cost-cutting plan - 9 hours ago
Pakistan unwilling to lock down anew despite fast-surging coronavirus outbreak - 9 hours ago
DR Congo police use tear gas on protesters outside parliament - 9 hours ago
US court orders case against former NSA Michael Flynn dropped - 10 hours ago
High UV levels warning • Questions over coronavirus antibody tests – Top stories this morning – BBC - 11 hours ago
Pakistan unwilling to lock down anew despite fast-surging coronavirus outbreak
The coronavirus outbreak has not abated in Pakistan, where infections could top one million on current trends. According to the World Health Organization, it is seeing one of the fastest spreads of the virus anywhere in the world. But for now, Pakistani authorities have ruled out imposing a new nationwide lockdown.
