Pakistani academic Junaid Hafeez sentenced to death for blasphemy

Junaid Hafeez was arrested in 2013, accused of insulting Islam’s Prophet Muhammad on Facebook.

He spent nearly six years in solitary confinement waiting for his trial.

Pakistan’s controversial blasphemy law carries an automatic death penalty.

It is yet to actually carry out a death sentence for the charge – but the law has drawn widespread condemnation from rights groups.

Al Jazeera’s Kamal Hyder reports from Islamabad.

