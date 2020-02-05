Pakistani Christian girls sold to China as brides | DW News

In Pakistan, some desperate families push their daughters and sisters to marry Chinese men for money. But once in China, many brides are cruelly abused. And despite rights groups raising the alarm, Pakistani officials hesitate to crack down on the human trafficking. An AP investigation released in 2019 traced over 600 Pakistani brides sold to China over the past two years. And for many, a promised fairytale turns out to be a nightmare.

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/

Follow DW on social media:

►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/

►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews

►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/

Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle

#HumanTrafficking #Pakistan #China