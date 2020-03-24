Pakistan’s BRT transport project delayed amid corruption claims

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan won an election on a promise to end corruption.

But officials are now being accused of receiving kickbacks worth millions of dollars as a landmark rapid transport project, known as the BRT, misses several deadlines.

Al Jazeera’s Osama Bin Javaid reports from Peshawar.

