Pakistan’s BRT transport project delayed amid corruption claims

24 mins ago

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan won an election on a promise to end corruption.
But officials are now being accused of receiving kickbacks worth millions of dollars as a landmark rapid transport project, known as the BRT, misses several deadlines.

Al Jazeera’s Osama Bin Javaid reports from Peshawar.

