-
USA: Emergency forces dispatched in LA County as Lake Hughes fire rages on - 4 hours ago
-
Covid-19 in Europe: Concern as infections surge in France, Germany and Spain - 4 hours ago
-
DR Congo: World champion bodybuilder Hondi Rugenge helps fighting poverty - 4 hours ago
-
Niger attack: French PM Castex to lead repatriation ceremony - 5 hours ago
-
Covid-19 in New Zealand: “Things will get worse before they get better” (PM Ardern) - 5 hours ago
-
Covid-19: India’s virus death toll becomes the world’s fourth largest - 5 hours ago
-
‘Light in the darkness’: Baby George born amid Beirut blast wreckage - 5 hours ago
-
Ambazonia: How Cameroon’s government is struggling to end separatist endeavours | DW News - 5 hours ago
-
Senior leader of Muslim Brotherhood dies in Egypt prison - 5 hours ago
-
Germany: Trial of suspected former Syrian security officers resumes in Koblenz - 6 hours ago
Pakistan’s doctors concerned over early lifting of lockdown
Days after Pakistan lifted its partial coronavirus lockdown the health minister of Sindh province says it was too soon.
Speaking to Al Jazeera, Sindh health minister, Dr Azra Pechuho said a second wave of the coronavirus could be worse for the economy than keeping restrictions and lockdown measures in place a little longer.
Al Jazeera’s Zein Basravi reports from Karachi, Pakistan.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#Pakistan #Coronavirus #PakistanCOVID19