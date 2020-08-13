Share
0 0 0 0

Pakistan’s doctors concerned over early lifting of lockdown

6 hours ago

Days after Pakistan lifted its partial coronavirus lockdown the health minister of Sindh province says it was too soon.
Speaking to Al Jazeera, Sindh health minister, Dr Azra Pechuho said a second wave of the coronavirus could be worse for the economy than keeping restrictions and lockdown measures in place a little longer.

Al Jazeera’s Zein Basravi reports from Karachi, Pakistan.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Pakistan #Coronavirus #PakistanCOVID19

Leave a Comment