Pakistan’s doctors concerned over early lifting of lockdown

Days after Pakistan lifted its partial coronavirus lockdown the health minister of Sindh province says it was too soon.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, Sindh health minister, Dr Azra Pechuho said a second wave of the coronavirus could be worse for the economy than keeping restrictions and lockdown measures in place a little longer.

Al Jazeera’s Zein Basravi reports from Karachi, Pakistan.

