Palau sunscreen ban: Pacific island becomes first nation to prohibit varieties considered toxic

The island nation has become the first place in the world to ban sunscreen that is toxic to coral reefs. On 1 January the island also became a marine sanctuary, closing 80% of its waters to fishing.…

