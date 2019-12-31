-
Palestine: Fatah celebrates 55th anniversary in Gaza City
Thousands of people marched through the centre of Gaza City on Tuesday, to mark the 55th anniversary of the Palestinian revolution and nationalist political movement, Fatah.
Protesters marched with yellow flags and chanted slogans in support of the group.
A rally was held in Al-Jundi Al-Majhoul square, in the center of Gaza City, where the stage was set for speeches and a celebratory event, as well as a ceremonial torch to be lit.
