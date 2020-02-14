Palestine: Protests against Trump”s “Deal of the Century” continue

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets in Gaza to show their objection to US President Donald Trump’s ‘deal of the century’ on Friday.

The demonstrators could be seen holding green flags of Hamas as they marched through the streets as music played in the background. Children and masked and veiled protesters also carried flags as they marched down the streets.

Some protesters burned paper US and Israeli flags, and a poster depicting a crossed-out photo of Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Member of Hamas Political Bureau, Khalil al-Hayya said that Hamas is “determined” to “break the ‘Deal of the Century’ and thwart it.”

The protests have been ongoing since Trump unveiled his ‘Deal of the Century,’ that weighs heavily in Israel’s favour and has been rejected by President Abbas and the rest of the Arab League.

