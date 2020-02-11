-
Palestine slams Trump Peace Plan at UN Security Council | DW News
Palestinian Authority president Mahmoud Abbas has reaffirmed his rejection of the peace plan offered by the US, declaring that it will not be accepted by the Palestinian people.
Speaking at the UN security council, Mr Abbas said the deal would strengthen what he called the “apartheid regime” and reward Israeli occupation, rather than holding it accountable for crimes commited against Palestinians. The deal, backed by the US and Israel, would grant Israel several of its long-held wishes.
