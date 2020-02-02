-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Palestine to completely cut ties to Israel and the US | DW News
US President Donald Trump’s Mideast peace plan is meeting stiff resistance. In Cairo, the Arab League rejected the proposal, saying it does not respect the rights and expectations of the Palestinian people.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas announced to cut all ties with Israel and the US, including security cooperation. Many Palestinians have already been protesting across the occupied territories. The plan foresees a small, demilitarized Palestinian state. In exchange, Israel would be allowed to hold onto many of its settlements and annex some of the land it currently occupies.
Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1
For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/
Follow DW on social media:
►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/
►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews
►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/
Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle
#Israel #Palestine #PeacePlan