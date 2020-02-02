Palestine to completely cut ties to Israel and the US | DW News

US President Donald Trump’s Mideast peace plan is meeting stiff resistance. In Cairo, the Arab League rejected the proposal, saying it does not respect the rights and expectations of the Palestinian people.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas announced to cut all ties with Israel and the US, including security cooperation. Many Palestinians have already been protesting across the occupied territories. The plan foresees a small, demilitarized Palestinian state. In exchange, Israel would be allowed to hold onto many of its settlements and annex some of the land it currently occupies.

