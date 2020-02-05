Palestinian government bans some Israeli products

The Palestinian government is banning some Israeli goods from its market after Israel stopped Palestinian agricultural produce from being sold.

The tit-for-tat accelerated after the Palestinians decided to limit the number of cattle imported from Israel.

That move was part of a pilot programme to reduce Palestinian dependence on the Israeli economy.

Al Jazeera’s Nida Ibrahim reports from the occupied West Bank.

