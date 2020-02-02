Share
Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas suspends relations with the US, Israel

3 hours ago

The Palestinian Authority has cut all ties with the United States and Israel, including those relating to security, after rejecting a Middle East peace plan presented by U.S. President Donald Trump, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Saturday.

