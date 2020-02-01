Share
Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas suspends relations with the US, Israel

35 mins ago

Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas announced the suspension of relations, including security cooperation, with both Israel and the United States on Saturday, days after the unveiling of a US peace plan that Palestinians say heavily favors Israel.

