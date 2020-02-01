Share
0 0 0 0

Palestinian President Abbas cuts ties with Israel and US over peace plan

55 mins ago

The Palestinian leadership has been under mounting pressure to cut off security ties with Israel and the U.S. â€¦
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/02/01/palestinian-president-abbas-cuts-ties-with-israel-and-us-over-peace-plan

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live

Leave a Comment