-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Palestinian president to take Trump’s Middle East plan to UN
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will raise the issue of US President Donald Trump’s Middle East plan with the United Nations Security Council in February.
Palestinian leaders have denounced the plan which they say extends Israeli control over their lands.
The Palestinian envoy to the UN says he hopes the 15-member group will back a draft resolution on the issue.
Al Jazeera’s James Bays has more from the United Nations in New York.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#Palestine #UNSC #DealOfTheCentury