Palestinian president to take Trump’s Middle East plan to UN

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will raise the issue of US President Donald Trump’s Middle East plan with the United Nations Security Council in February.

Palestinian leaders have denounced the plan which they say extends Israeli control over their lands.

The Palestinian envoy to the UN says he hopes the 15-member group will back a draft resolution on the issue.

Al Jazeera’s James Bays has more from the United Nations in New York.

